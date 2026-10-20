The UK deploys Royal Air Force Typhoon jets for defensive operations

Defense Secretary Wes Streeting announced the expansion of support

LONDON: Britain announced Tuesday that it was expanding military support for Saudi Arabia against the Houthis to include “defensive” air patrols by Royal Air Force jets. Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said Royal Air Force Typhoon jets will “conduct defensive counter-air operations over Saudi Arabia, helping to protect Saudi cities, civilian populations and critical national infrastructure from Houthi attack.” He said the British planes won’t strike Houthi targets. The UK will also send military transport and an unspecified number of military advisers to Saudi Arabia, Streeting said. The announcement follows Britain’s decision last month to offer in-air refueling of Saudi planes operating against the Iran-backed rebels. That mission is being extended by another 90 days, Streeting said. The conflict between the Houthis and Yemen’s legitimate government has reignited, with the Houthis aiming missile and drone strikes at Saudi Arabia.