ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose country has attempted to mediate a peace deal in the United States-Iran war, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday, Iranian state television reported.

Munir’s visit comes amid continuing uncertainty over efforts to secure a lasting settlement between Washington and Tehran, following the collapse of a short-lived agreement brokered by Pakistan in June.

The two sides remain at odds over issues, including the future of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas shipments, and Iran nuclear program.

“General Asim Munir, the Commander of the Pakistani Army, arrived in Tehran along with a delegation of officials from his country,” Iranian state television said in a statement.

The talks with Munir “relate to issues concerning the negotiations, but they are mainly focused on bilateral relations and strengthening interactions and cooperation,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said earlier, according to AFP.

There was no immediate confirmation of the visit, the fifth by Munir since the June agreement, from the Pakistani side.

Washington and Tehran have been locked in the conflict since February, when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

The US has not attacked Iran since September, but Iranian officials have warned that renewed fighting remains a possibility.

“We live with this possibility day and night, and we cannot rule it out, even as we speak,” Baqaei told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Washington was responsible for insecurity in the strait, usually a key transport route for oil and gas but which Iran has sought to blockade during the war.

Munir’s visit follows one by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday, amid continuing diplomatic contacts over the regional conflict.

It also comes against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions following missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia against Saudi energy and civilian infrastructure this month.

Pakistan, which has defense agreements with Saudi Arabia, has pledged to support the Kingdom’s security amid the attacks.