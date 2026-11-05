MADINAH: Taibah University in Madinah has ranked 84th in the Times Higher Education Arab University Rankings 2027, continuing its progress in academic rankings and strengthening its regional presence. The university said the progress builds on its efforts to develop its educational and research systems, and improve the quality of its academic performance, contributing to better outcomes and stronger competitiveness. The Times Higher Education Arab University Rankings are one of the leading academic rankings assessing university performance based on criteria related to teaching, scientific research and international cooperation, reflecting universities’ competitiveness and academic standing at the regional level.