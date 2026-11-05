ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Oman on Thursday stressed the need for continued dialogue and diplomatic engagement to promote regional peace and stability, as the Middle East grapples with tensions stemming from the US-Iran conflict and disruptions to regional energy supplies.

The call came during a telephone conversation between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, according to a statement issued by Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

The two officials also discussed strengthening bilateral relations and exchanged views on recent regional and international developments.

“Both stressed the need for continued dialogue and diplomatic engagement to promote regional peace and stability,” the foreign ministry said.

The conversation followed talks between the two ministers in Islamabad last month, when they condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and discussed efforts to restore unhindered navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oman, which shares the strategic waterway with Iran, has been engaged in diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions and facilitate discussions between Tehran and Washington.

Disruptions to shipping through the strait, a vital route for global energy supplies, have driven up costs for import-dependent economies, including Pakistan.

The latest contact also comes as Pakistan seeks alternative energy supplies from Gulf countries following the closure of key border crossings with Iran.

Pakistan’s petroleum minister said this week that Islamabad was exploring Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) imports from Saudi Arabia and Oman to address domestic shortages and rising prices ahead of winter.

Pakistan also signed an agreement last month with Oman’s OQ Trading Limited to import petroleum products as part of efforts to diversify its energy supplies.