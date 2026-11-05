ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has called for strengthening indigenous military capabilities and maintaining operational readiness to counter evolving security threats, the military said on Thursday, as the country grapples with militant violence and security challenges along its western border.

The remarks came during Munir’s visit to the headquarters of the Pakistan Army’s elite Special Services Group (SSG) in Tarbela, where he reviewed specialized training, combat capabilities and operational preparedness, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“He emphasized that sustained training, indigenous capability development and an uncompromising focus on operational preparedness are essential to maintaining an edge over evolving security threats and emerging challenges,” the ISPR statement said.

Pakistan has faced persistent militant violence, particularly in its northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces, where security forces have conducted operations against armed groups.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused militants operating from Afghan territory of carrying out attacks inside Pakistan, allegations that authorities in Kabul have denied. The security challenges have strained relations between the neighboring countries and heightened concerns about cross-border militancy.

During the visit, Munir was briefed on the SSG’s training programs and witnessed demonstrations of combat proficiency, agility and precision in special operations, along with a display of advanced military equipment.

The army chief, who also serves as chief of defense forces, praised the professionalism and morale of special forces personnel and emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of training and preparedness.

Munir also laid a wreath at a memorial honoring SSG personnel killed in military operations and paid tribute to their service.