RIYADH: The Saudi Warehousing and Logistics Expo opened on Tuesday in Riyadh under the patronage of Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, bringing together industry leaders as the Kingdom strengthens its position as a regional logistics hub, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy under Vision 2030. The Vice Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih officially inaugurated the expo at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. The exhibition runs until Sept. 10, with more than 18,000 industry professionals expected to attend, according to organizers dmg events. The opening ceremony took place in the presence of distinguished guests, alongside Matt Denton, the president of dmg events. Following the ceremony, the delegation toured the exhibition floor, meeting exhibitors and exploring solutions across the Kingdom’s logistics and warehousing sectors. The opening was followed by the Saudi Warehousing and Logistics Summit, where Denton highlighted the growing role of logistics in Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation. Denton said: “As Saudi Arabia accelerates the delivery of Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, the Kingdom is strengthening its position as a major trade and logistics gateway, connecting Asia, Europe and Africa through world-class infrastructure, strategic investment and bold ambition.” The annual expo has gathered leading logistics and warehousing companies, technology providers and government entities in one place for days of sourcing and business and industry dialogue. Those attending include Kaden, Mawref Logistics Solutions, MS Logistics, SAL Logistics Services, and Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan Sons, showcasing solutions across logistics, warehousing, industrial real estate and supply chain services. Mutaz Al-Mazari, portfolio director at dmg events, told Arab News: “This industry is very important for Saudi Arabia, which has become the logistics and warehousing hub in the region, and we can see there are many big international companies for warehousing and logistics as exhibitors. “We can now see exhibitors from more than 25 countries, and also we have more than 300 exhibitors, local and international.” Moath Al-Jafar, the marketing and communication director at Kaden, told Arab News: “This is the second time we have participated. Our participation last year demonstrated the value of the Saudi Warehousing and Logistics Expo as an important platform connecting the key stakeholders shaping the Kingdom’s logistics sector. “The event provides an important opportunity for direct engagement with government entities, investors, logistics operators, existing and potential tenants, developers, contractors, consultants, suppliers, technology and service providers, and other partners across the logistics value chain. “This year Kaden is participating as a diamond sponsor, reflecting our continued commitment to the sector and providing a platform to showcase our growing logistics portfolio through the logistics park developments across Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Dammam. “The geographic distribution of our logistics developments across key regions of the Kingdom aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, particularly the ambition to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, enhancing logistics connectivity, and strengthening the efficiency and competitiveness of the Kingdom’s supply chains.” By developing integrated logistics destinations in strategically located markets, Kaden aims to contribute to these national objectives and support the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services’ efforts to build an efficient, connected, and competitive logistics ecosystem, he added. Al-Jafar said: “We recognize the important role of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services in advancing the Kingdom’s logistics sector and enabling greater collaboration between the public and private sectors.” Speaking to Arab News, Khaled Elmoursi, the chief operating officer at MS Logistics, said: “We were here last year. We expect to connect with the industry leaders because the Saudi logistics sector is booming right now. We will find a good opportunity to showcase our cutting-edge solutions for logistics chains. We have state-of-the-art facilities built on the best technology in the market. “With a lot of transformation taking place under Vision 2030, this is a good opportunity to have partnerships with big companies. As per the Saudi Vision 2030 which is supporting food security, and to sustain the economy, we try to do our best in supporting food security efforts by delivering unique services with the best technological facilities — warehouse cold and frozen facilities — to support food security and reduce waste.” The summit on Tuesday brought together government authorities, logistics leaders, investors and supply chain specialists to examine logistics infrastructure and investment, multimodal connectivity, warehousing and distribution, digital resilience and supply chain security. The event also features the CPD-certified Hala Chats on Sept. 9-10, offering practical, case-led discussions which address the operational priorities of today’s supply chains.