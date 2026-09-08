RIYADH: The relationship between a place and its people is an unbroken continuum. Across centuries, geography, climate and natural resources determined where communities settled, how trade routes evolved, and the ways in which distinct cultural identities took root. In Saudi Arabia — a vast landscape encompassing arid deserts, dramatic mountain ranges, fertile oases, and expansive coastlines — these dynamics are embedded directly within its archaeological record. During the Security and History Dialogue Conference, a three-day event at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh that concluded on Tuesday, historians, researchers and heritage experts explored the ways in which these geographic foundations continue to inform the modern identity of the Kingdom in an era of rapid national transformation. Prof. Salma Alhawsawi, a cultural heritage expert at King Saud University, highlighted the direct connection between regional topography and human expression. “We can’t say that man or space has impacted the other as it’s more of a simultaneous relationship since the beginning of time,” she said. The Kingdom’s diverse landscapes historically dictated patterns of movement, trade and settlement, she noted, while inhabitants continuously adapted their environment, leaving behind evidence of their activities in the form of architecture, inscriptions and rock art. Bashar Marouf, a researcher, historian and recipient of the King Faisal Prize for Islamic Studies in 2018, defined the “genius of a place” through three interconnected elements: its physical location, its founder or human presence, and its history. In the Saudi context, he said human leadership was embodied by King Abdulaziz and his successors, while the nation’s political continuity could be traced back to 1727 and the founding of the first Saudi state in Diriyah. “What we see today in the Kingdom is a culmination of all of this deep and rich history,” Marouf said. That expansive history is now being systematically cataloged using advanced digital tools, and Nayef Alqanour, head of archaeological sites at the Heritage Commission, discussed the scale of ongoing preservation efforts. “The commission has documented more than 74,000 cultural assets, including architectural, archaeological and historical sites,” he said. “More than 80,000 artifacts discovered at these locations have also been digitally documented.” These efforts have strengthened Saudi Arabia’s global cultural presence, he added, which now includes eight UNESCO World Heritage sites and 18 recognized elements of intangible cultural heritage. Alqanour highlighted in particular ancient rock art, and the ways in which it actively challenges modern misconceptions about the region’s historical ties. “When we analyze and study these drawings, carvings and writings, they suggest that the Arab identity is very much there, continuous and connected,” he said, adding that some influences perceived as external were in fact the result of historic trade and cultural exchange. Environmental conditions have played a similarly decisive role in shaping societal organization across the Arabian Peninsula, experts said. Saeed Fayez Al-Saeed, a researcher in archaeology, culture and Semitic languages, and recipient of the King Faisal Prize for Islamic Studies in 2025, said that climatic fluctuations directly influenced population stability, and that while periods of drought put pressure on settlements and resources, periods of rainfall supported agriculture, which encouraged the development of permanent settlements and the eventual emergence of complex tribal and political leadership structures. Al-Saeed highlighted the establishment of the first Saudi state in Diriyah in 1727 as a pivotal moment in the political history of the area, marking the beginning of a process of unification that would ultimately shape the modern-day Kingdom. As Saudi Arabia expands its heritage sites and opens them up to a global audience, panelists at the conference agreed they reveal that an understanding of the delicate balance between people, climate and geography remains essential, and prove that the Kingdom’s ancient sites are living testimonies to the resilience, adaptation and community building of populations.