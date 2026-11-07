In the Socotra Archipelago, the project has improved local transport and reduced flooding through stone paving that blends with the natural landscape while respecting the islands' unique geography and environment

RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen has delivered 33 development projects and initiatives in the transport sector, connecting Yemeni cities and governorates, facilitating the movement of people and goods, and improving access to essential services and markets. The projects strengthen land, sea, and air transport networks and logistics, support trade and economic activity, and improve access to healthcare facilities, schools, markets, and economic hubs. The program has expanded and rehabilitated about 200 km of strategic roads across several governorates, improving infrastructure, road safety, and connectivity between cities and regions. A key project is the Al-Abr Road, a vital international link between Saudi Arabia and Yemen that connects several governorates and carries trade and passenger traffic. The program has completed the first two phases, covering 90 km, and is developing the 40 km third phase, bringing the road's total length to 130 km. Internal roads have also been rehabilitated in areas including Aden, Al-Mahra, and Socotra, improving traffic flow, road safety, and access to healthcare, education, and markets. In the Socotra Archipelago, the project has improved local transport and reduced flooding through stone paving that blends with the natural landscape while respecting the islands' unique geography and environment. In air transport, the program is rehabilitating and developing Aden International Airport, Yemen's key link to the region and the world. Previous phases included rehabilitating the auxiliary runway and main passenger terminal, upgrading passenger parking and gates, building air cargo facilities, and strengthening operational readiness, emergency response, and staff skills. The third phase covers the main runway and upgrades air navigation and communication systems to meet international civil aviation standards. The project aims to improve services for passengers and airlines, increase the airport's capacity for domestic and international flights, and strengthen Aden's role as a key economic and urban hub. The transport projects are part of 300 development initiatives implemented by the program since it was established in 2018. They span 16 Yemeni governorates and eight sectors: education, health, water, energy, transport, agriculture and fisheries, government capacity building, and development programs.