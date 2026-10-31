ATLANTA: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his counterparts from Germany, Japan, France and Brazil on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta on Saturday, discussing bilateral relations and regional developments, particularly threats to maritime security and international trade.

In meetings with Germany’s Johann Wadephul, Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi, France’s Jean-Noel Barrot and Brazil’s Mauro Vieira, Prince Faisal reviewed relations between the Kingdom and the four countries and discussed the latest regional and international developments.

The talks highlighted concerns over threats to maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab, and their potential impact on energy security, global trade and supply chains. The ministers also stressed the need for stronger international cooperation to protect maritime routes and ensure the continued flow of global commerce.

In his meetings with the German and Brazilian ministers, Prince Faisal also discussed the importance of international coordination to address regional challenges and restore security and stability.

The talks with his Japanese and French counterparts also addressed continued Houthi attacks on Saudi territory. Saudi Arabia and Japan condemned the attacks and affirmed their solidarity in confronting regional challenges.

Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar attended the meetings with the Japanese and French foreign ministers.