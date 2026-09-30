Meeting addressed bilateral relations, ways to strengthen cooperation

WASHINGTON: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Jim Risch and Ranking Member of the Committee Senator Jeanne Shaheen in Washington during his official visit to the US. The meeting addressed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the two nations, the Saudi Press Agency reported. They also discussed the latest regional developments and ongoing efforts to promote regional security and stability.