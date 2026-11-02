The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in line with the aspirations of both countries

RIYADH: Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy Dr. Rayed Krimly received Japan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Yasunari Morino in Riyadh on Monday, where they discussed matters of mutual interest. In a separate meeting, Krimly received Georgia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Nikoloz Revazishvili, the Foreign Ministry reported in a post on X. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in line with the aspirations of both countries.