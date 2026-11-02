Medal awarded in recognition of Choupis’s efforts to strengthen bonds of friendship and enhance Saudi-Greek cooperation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Chief of the General Staff General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili conferred the King Abdulaziz Medal on the Chief of Greece’s National Defence General Staff General Dimitrios Choupis in Riyadh on Sunday.The medal was awarded in recognition of Choupis’s outstanding efforts to strengthen bonds of friendship and enhance Saudi-Greek cooperation and relations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.The medal was presented on the directives of King Salman at a meeting between Al-Ruwaili and Choupis during which they reviewed aspects of defense and military cooperation between their countries.Ways to strengthen and develop Saudi-Greek relations and a number of issues of mutual interest were also discussed.