The discussions focused on enhancing defense cooperation and coordination between Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Australia.

RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held separate phone calls with his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles to discuss strengthening defense cooperation and coordination. In both calls, the ministers stressed the importance of supporting efforts to promote regional security and stability and condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Defense Ministry said on Monday. The talks also addressed shared commitments to tackling regional challenges and strengthening military and defense ties between the countries.