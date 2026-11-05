The message pertains to the bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Sheriff Barrie, presented the document to Waleed Elkhereiji

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a written message from Julius Maada Bio, president of the Republic of Sierra Leone, regarding bilateral ties between the two countries. Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammed Sheriff Barrie presented the document to Waleed Elkhereiji, the Kingdom’s vice minister of foreign affairs, who received it on behalf of the Crown Prince. During the meeting on Thursday, Barrie and Elkhereiji reviewed bilateral relations and discussed shared interests, according to the Saudi Press Agency.