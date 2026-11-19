RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received commander of the US Central Command Brad Cooper, the Saudi Press Agency reported early on Thursday. The pair discussed bilateral military ties and regional developments. The meeting was attended by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, National Security Advisor Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili. Earlier, Cooper met with Prince Khalid. During the meeting, they discussed prospects for defense cooperation between the two countries, ways to achieve security, stability, and peace in the region, and matters of mutual interest.