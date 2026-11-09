RIYADH: The Saudi Civil Defense lifted its warning in Riyadh City of potential danger on Monday, briefly after raising the alarm.

The authority however cautioned residents against gathering and filming, and to continue following instructions for their safety, as Yemen’s Houthi militia continued to fire drones and missiles targeting the Kingdom.

One building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh was subjected to an attempted attack on Sunday, an energy ministry official said, and falling shrapnel caused limited damage but without any injuries or fatalities.

Saudi air defenses also intercepted missiles and drones targeting the Saudi capital, the southern regions and the Eastern Province.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen later said in two separate statements that it had also destroyed ballistic missile ‌launchers in Saada and Sanaa used by the Houthis in ‌Sunday’s attacks on Riyadh and the Eastern Province.