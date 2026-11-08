The award recognizes her contributions to diplomacy, efforts to strengthen Saudi-US relations, and commitment to promoting dialogue and mutual understanding across cultures

RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar was presented with the inaugural Dwight D. Opperman Excellence in Leadership Award for Service to Diplomacy at a ceremony held at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. The award recognizes her contributions to diplomacy, efforts to strengthen Saudi-US relations, and commitment to promoting dialogue and mutual understanding across cultures, the Saudi Embassy noted in a report on X. The recognition reflects the important role of diplomacy in strengthening international partnerships and promoting cooperation across borders.