The initiative aims to enhance cooperation in combating transnational corruption and strengthen both parties’ institutional capacities.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, and Tajikistan, represented by the Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption, signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to prevent and combat corruption and strengthen cooperation. The MoU was signed on behalf of Saudi Arabia by Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, president of the authority, and on behalf of Tajikistan by Sulaimon Said Sultonzoda, director of the state agency. The initiative aims to enhance cooperation in combating transnational corruption, facilitate the exchange of information on corruption-related offenses, and strengthen both parties’ institutional capacities. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in promoting integrity and combating corruption.