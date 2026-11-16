Medical experts emphasize regular physical activity is a crucial tool for diabetes management and improving overall health

ABHA/MAKKAH: Efforts to prevent and manage diabetes in Saudi Arabia are gaining momentum through public awareness campaigns, early screening and advances in treatment. Around 2.3 million adults in the Kingdom are living with undiagnosed diabetes, representing 44 percent of the estimated 5.3 million adults affected by the disease, according to an International Diabetes Federation study reported by Arab News on Nov. 14. The study found that 23.1 percent of Saudi adults have diabetes, ranking the Kingdom among the 10 countries with the highest rates globally. Only 56 percent of adults with diabetes in Saudi Arabia have been diagnosed, below the World Health Organization’s target of 80 percent by 2030. Reaching that target would require approximately 1.3 million additional diagnoses. Healthcare institutions and community organizations across the Kingdom are working together to educate the public about diabetes risk factors, encourage healthier lifestyles and help patients manage the disease and avoid complications, reported the Saudi Press Agency. Medical experts have identified regular physical activity as one of the most effective tools in diabetes management. Exercise improves the body’s use of glucose and sensitivity to insulin, helps regulate blood sugar, supports cardiovascular health and promotes weight management. It also benefits mental well-being and helps people maintain their ability to perform daily activities. For children with Type 1 diabetes, physical activity can improve fitness, build confidence and encourage social participation, though specialists emphasize this should be accompanied by continued insulin therapy, proper nutrition and regular blood glucose monitoring. Activity levels and insulin doses should be adjusted in consultation with healthcare professionals. As part of these efforts, the General Department of Education in Makkah Region marked World Diabetes Day with an awareness program focused on prevention and early intervention, in partnership with the Makkah Health Cluster and two nonprofit healthcare associations. Held at the department’s headquarters, the initiative featured educational booths and healthcare services, including glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) testing, medical consultations and preventive health guidance. Blood glucose monitoring devices were also distributed to encourage healthier habits and reduce the risk of complications. The program reflects ongoing cooperation between the education, healthcare and nonprofit sectors to expand preventive campaigns and promote healthier lifestyles within schools and the wider educational community. Saudi Arabia has also expanded the use of advanced technologies in diabetes care, including continuous glucose monitoring systems, insulin pumps and digital follow-up services designed to improve patient care and long-term outcomes. In 2025, the Kingdom launched the Diabetes Command and Control Center to digitally monitor patients’ health indicators across regions, enabling earlier medical intervention and closer communication between healthcare providers and patients. Health clusters have also increased the use of modern insulin pumps, including wireless devices, to simplify treatment and improve blood glucose control. The Health Endowment Fund further strengthened support in November 2025 with a program providing insulin pumps to children with Type 1 diabetes. Its first phase aims to assist 600 children annually, improving blood sugar control and easing the treatment burden on patients and their families. Worldwide, research continues to advance diabetes care through improved insulin formulations and delivery systems, wider use of continuous glucose monitoring and automated insulin delivery technologies that connect sensors to insulin pumps. Researchers are also investigating new medications for Type 2 diabetes and experimental therapies involving insulin-producing cells. The long-term safety and effectiveness of these emerging treatments remain under study.