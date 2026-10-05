RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye on Monday agreed to immediately implement collective-defense commitments under the Makkah Defense Alliance, including the swift deployment of agreed forces and military capabilities to the Kingdom amid ongoing threats.

The decision was announced following an emergency meeting of the alliance’s Political and Defense Strategic Committee in Riyadh to discuss security developments and threats facing Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said the meeting demonstrated the three countries’ solidarity and unified position in confronting attacks against the Kingdom and the holy sites.

“The emergency meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Defense Alliance affirms the solidarity and unified stance of our countries in confronting the sinful aggressions that targeted the Kingdom and the Holy Sanctuaries, activating collective deterrence against these aggressions, and against all those standing behind them within the framework of the Mecca Defense Alliance,” Khalid bin Salman posted on X.

The three countries said the move was aimed at enhancing military readiness, integration and their collective ability to confront and counter threats.

The committee reviewed the outcomes of political and military consultations held ahead of the meeting and approved recommendations affirming the alliance’s commitment to collective defense and a unified response to threats.

The agreement calls for the necessary forces and military capabilities to be provided and swiftly deployed in Saudi Arabia, in accordance with approved arrangements and the national legislation of the member states.

The member states also condemned an attempt to target Makkah and Madinah, as well as ongoing attacks targeting cities, civilian facilities and economic installations in Saudi Arabia.

They reaffirmed their “categorical rejection” of any aggression or threat to the Kingdom’s security and territorial integrity.

Pakistan and Turkiye commended the vigilance and readiness of the Saudi Armed Forces, as well as their professional performance and efficiency in confronting threats and protecting the Kingdom.

As part of efforts to establish the alliance’s institutional structure, the committee appointed retired Lt. Gen. Numan Mahmud of Pakistan as its first secretary-general for a three-year term.

The member states welcomed Mahmud’s appointment and expressed confidence in his contribution to developing the alliance and advancing its objectives.

The three countries reaffirmed that the security of each member state is an indivisible part of their collective security.

They said translating the Makkah Agreement on Collective Defense into practical measures would strengthen deterrence, demonstrate the credibility of their collective-defense commitments and underscore their unity and determination to defend their security, sovereignty and territories.



