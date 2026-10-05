Mohammed Al-Issa praises contributions of country’s Muslim community to the promotion of coexistence and social cohesion, in particular mutual respect

He also emphasizes importance of obtaining from trusted local scholars religious rulings and guidance relevant to the particular circumstances of each country

BRUSSELS: The secretary-general of the Muslim World League, Mohammed Al-Issa, met leaders and other figures from Belgium’s Muslim community in Brussels on Monday. Al-Issa, who also chairs the organization’s Association of Muslim Scholars, praised the contributions of the country’s Muslim community to the promotion of coexistence and social cohesion, in particular mutual respect. During the meeting, the League said, Al-Issa emphasized the importance of obtaining from trusted local scholars religious rulings and guidance that are relevant to the particular circumstances of each country. Those who are most familiar with their communities are the ones best placed to understand the social contexts that must be considered when applying Islamic principles, he added. Al-Issa cited recommendations from a number of League conferences that involved senior Muslim scholars, and noted that religious rulings and guidance might differ according to the particular time, place and circumstances in which they are issued. He said the League welcomed the participation of Muslim scholars from Belgium at its conferences and forums, whether they are focused specifically on Islamic affairs or broader gatherings involving followers of various faiths.