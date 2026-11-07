The initiative includes 11 tracks designed to enhance leadership and operational skills

RIYADH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a training program for members of Hajj mission offices and group leaders ahead of the 2027 pilgrimage season. The program’s 11 tracks are designed to strengthen participants’ leadership and operational skills to help them better serve pilgrims from their home countries, according to a Saudi Press Agency report. The program will be held on the sidelines of the sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition, organized under the patronage of King Salman, in Jeddah from Nov. 8 to 11. Organized by the ministry in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Program, the program brings together more than 520 government, private and nonprofit organizations from Saudi Arabia and abroad, with participants from more than 150 countries. The training tracks cover key Hajj operations, including transport, housing and accommodation, catering, crowd management, healthcare and services at the holy sites. They also cover preparation and readiness, customer service, effective communication, media, hospitality center leadership and group leadership. Trainees will develop skills in planning, organization, supervision and decision-making. They will also learn to manage risks, crises and emergencies and handle reports according to established procedures. A train-the-trainer model will enable participants to transfer these skills to Hajj affairs offices, ensuring continued professional development after the program ends. Vice Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdulfattah Mashat, accompanied by several deputy ministers, visited the venue to inspect the training facilities and equipment, review the delivery of the training tracks and assess the program’s progress. The ministry said the program aims to improve staff efficiency and strengthen coordination across Hajj services, the SPA reported. The conference shares the same goal. Over four days, Hajj affairs offices, service providers and authorities will finalize procedures, arrangements and contracts for the season. Conference sessions are organized around three tracks: infrastructure and operational services; empowerment and integration; and development and sustainability. The Hajj Council will also host 32 sessions featuring 42 speakers. The conference also has a training focus. The Awareness and Training Forum is being held for the first time under the theme “From Awareness to Empowerment.” The Innovation Zone, the “Future of Hajj Innovations” bootcamp, the Technology Oasis, and the Hajj Innovations Exhibition will focus on innovation. Through its pavilion and panel discussions, the Ministry of Interior will showcase its service, healthcare, humanitarian and security efforts, along with security systems and equipment enhanced by artificial intelligence and digital solutions for crowd management and services at the holy sites. The ministry will also highlight the “No Hajj Without a Permit” campaign — which aims to raise awareness of Hajj regulations — and the Makkah Route Initiative, which facilitates pilgrims’ journeys to Saudi Arabia.