Products combine everyday fashion with expressions of patriotism

RIYADH: From T-shirts and hoodies to brooches and keychains, merchandise bearing patriotic slogans such as “Saudi Arabia is a red line” is drawing attention on social media following recent attacks on the Kingdom, with Saudi retailers offering a range of products celebrating national identity. The slogan, emphasizing the Kingdom’s sovereignty, security and dignity, appears on clothing and accessories sold through local online stores. Designs featuring the country’s geographical outline and other national symbols are also proving popular. From independent clothing labels to smaller e-commerce businesses, retailers are using phrases to create products that combine everyday fashion with expressions of patriotism. Saudi fashion brand SADF has introduced clothing carrying the message “Except Saudi Arabia,” alongside designs emphasizing that the Kingdom is a red line. The Riyadh-based fashion house, established in 2022, describes its approach as combining heritage with modernity through contemporary designs. On its website, the brand features its Saudi shirt, while its listings on the PIK shopping platform include a beige T-shirt bearing the patriotic slogan. The brand’s product description presents the shirt as an expression of pride and belonging, reflecting loyalty to Saudi Arabia and respect for its security and sovereignty. SADF is not alone in using the slogan. Reeman Design, an online retailer, offers a T-shirt featuring the outline of Saudi Arabia incorporated into a red-line design. The cotton shirt was originally marketed as part of a Saudi National Day collection. Its design uses the country’s geographical outline as a symbol of national identity, connecting the message to the Kingdom’s territory. Other retailers have extended the slogan into products beyond clothing. On the Mahally e-commerce platform, Tasahil Store lists a three-dimensional printed brooch inspired by the phrase “Saudi Arabia is a red line.” The accessory offers a smaller alternative to statement clothing, allowing customers to display the message on jackets, bags or other personal items. Another retailer offering a wide selection of accessories is Milea, a store specializing in three-dimensional printing, laser engraving and personalized gifts. Customers can find hair clips, keychains, brooches and cup accessories featuring the slogan. Saudi clothing brand KAI has also incorporated the slogan into its accessories collection, offering a “Saudi Arabia is a red line” cap. The brand specializes in clothing inspired by Saudi identity, with designs featuring national symbols, typography and references to the Kingdom’s culture. The message has also reached the corporate gifting market. Saudi company Sadan Elite recently promoted gifts carrying the phrase “Saudi Arabia is a red line,” offering them to organizations and businesses with customized packaging and presentation cards. The company described its products as expressions of national pride intended to leave a lasting impression on employees and guests. The range of merchandise, from clothing to personalized gifts, shows how patriotic slogans are appearing in everyday products as expressions of national solidarity following the attacks.