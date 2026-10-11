Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkiye condemned Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport

They said the attacks were a violation of international law and Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and security

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan and Turkiye condemned on Sunday ongoing Houthi attacks on the Kingdom, including strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed and injured civilians and damaged civilian infrastructure. In a joint statement, the four countries, known as the R4 Group, called the attacks a “blatant violation of international law” and a “flagrant violation” of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Saudi Press Agency reported. They said the strikes were a dangerous escalation that threatened Saudi Arabia’s security and the safety of civilians. The group pledged solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its full support for all legitimate measures it takes to counter the attacks, deter further threats and prevent their recurrence, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. It held the Houthis responsible for the attacks and any consequences that threaten regional and international peace and security, and demanded an immediate, unconditional halt to the strikes. Earlier on Sunday, a fire broke out at Terminal 4 of King Khalid International Airport after an unidentified projectile struck the passenger terminal, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said. Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority later reported injuries and said damage assessments and safety checks were underway. The incident came a day after a missile attack killed 13 people and wounded more than 300 others.