Attack resulted in injuries

Comes a day after a Houthi missile attack killed 12 people on Saturday

RIYADH: A fire broke out at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday after an unidentified projectile struck the airport’s terminal 4 for passengers. Authorities are responding to the scene, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen reported. Later on Sunday, the Kingdom’s civil aviation authority said the attack resulted in injuries and that damage assessment and safety checks of airport facilities were underway. The coalition also said that air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the vicinity of the airport. The attack comes a day after a missile attack killed 13 people and wounded more than 300 on Saturday.