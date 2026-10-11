Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed support from Jordan amid Houthi attacks during a call with Ayman Safadi.

The EU’s High Representative Kaja Kallas condemned the attack on the Saudi airport as a ‘terrorist act’ and stressed that such assaults on civilians are unjustifiable.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, was assured of Jordan’s support to the Kingdom amid brutal attacks by the Houthi militia during a call with Ayman Safadi, his Jordanian counterpart, on Sunday. Safadi praised Saudi authorities for providing medical care and assistance to Jordanians injured in the Iran-backed Yemeni militia attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which killed at least 12 people and injured 309 on Saturday. An unidentified projectile struck the airport’s Terminal 4 for passengers on Sunday, the Saudi authorities said, without confirming the source or party behind the attack. Prince Faisal also discussed the latest developments that risk escalation in the Middle East with Kaja Kallas, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice-president of the European Commission. Kallas confirmed during a call on Sunday the EU’s condemnation of the “terrorist act” against the Saudi airport, stressing that indiscriminate attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure cannot be justified, according to the Saudi Press Agency. She reiterated the EU’s support for Saudi Arabia and emphasized the importance of addressing regional tensions, enhancing cooperation in maritime defense, and ensuring the security and safety of regional waterways.