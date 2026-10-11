ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s federal government authorized the deployment of army troops and assets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday to aid the civilian administration there, a directive issued by the interior ministry said, hours after the center imposed emergency rule in the northwestern province formerly ruled by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The development took place after President Asif Ali Zardari imposed an emergency in the province, which was ruled by the PTI, on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice. The Pakistani premier advised the president to take the step after chairing an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday morning. Sharif reviewed the law-and-order situation in KP and the provincial government’s “deliberate disengagement from the fight against terrorism,” his office said.

Invoked under Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan’s constitution dealing with security, the emergency rule grants the federal government sweeping administrative powers over KP, where thousands of supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan have been marching toward Islamabad to demand his release, accusing the federal government of denying him visitation rights.

The federal government has blamed the KP government, led by PTI, for not cooperating with the center in battling militancy. It has repeatedly raised alarm at growing militant attacks in the province. The PTI rejects the allegations, urging the federal government to form a consensus on a counterterrorism policy.

“The Federal Government, in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, is pleased to authorize deployment of Pakistan Army troops/assets in aid of civil power for safety of life, security of person and property of citizens as well as security of government installations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the interior ministry’s order said.

It said the army troops will remain deployed in the province till the duration of the emergency rule.

Article 245 deals with the core functions of the armed forces and when they can be deployed to assist civilian setup.

The emergency rule was imposed as KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, a close Khan aide and senior PTI leader, was advancing toward the capital with thousands of Khan supporters in the northwestern province. The march began on Sunday from the northwestern Lakki Marwar district. Afridi had called on the party’s lawmakers and supporters to arrive in Swabi district by Oct. 14 to march toward Islamabad.

Khan’s party has condemned the imposition of emergency in the province. In a statement, it said Afridi and the president of the PTI’s KP chapter have been arrested.

“The arrest of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and Junaid Akbar has exposed the political nature of the federal government’s actions,” the party said in a statement.

“These measures are not directed at addressing security challenges; they are intended to weaken PTI, undermine the elected government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and disregard the democratic will of its people.”

Arab News could not independently verify whether Afridi had been arrested.

GOVERNOR TO RULE KP

Speaking to reporters during a news conference on Sunday evening, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has been authorized to exercise the powers of the provincial government as per the constitution. He said an 11-member advisory council has been formed to help the governor fulfil his duties in the province.

“You will be informed about its composition,” Tarar said. “Every effort has been made to identify the kind of people needed to work diligently during this extraordinary period and improve the situation.”

He said the federal government has established a secretariat under the governor and the chief secretary for twelve districts that, he said, are in a “state of war.”

The federal government has criticized the PTI for not establishing its writ in 12 districts of the province, which includes eight former tribal districts.

“This secretariat will directly oversee these twelve districts and keep the federal government informed because the situation there is extremely serious,” the law minister said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters that the federal government had tried its utmost to resolve the situation without imposing an emergency in the province.

He said in multiple meetings with the PTI leadership, the government communicated to the party repeatedly that it had “no issue” with its protest march to the capital.

“Our issue was entirely terrorism-related, and we want to take you on-board on it,” he said.

POLITICAL TENSIONS

The government’s move to impose emergency in the province ruled formerly by the PTI is expected to increase political tensions in the country.

Khan, a hugely popular former cricket star, has been behind bars since August 2023 and faces scores of charges ranging from corruption to treason and inciting violence, following widespread anti-establishment riots in May that year. He and his legal team reject the allegations, branding them as politically motivated cases aimed at neutralizing his popularity.

The federal government had sought to avoid the opposition show of force, but had also tied negotiations on the PTI’s demands to agreement on security measures in KP.

The party had demanded greater access to Khan by his doctors and family members. Talks, however, broke down on Oct. 4, prompting the start of the “long march” to the capital.