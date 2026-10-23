The EU, GCC, and Egypt all offer statements in support of Jordan after deadly terrorist assault in Karak

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia strongly condemned a "cowardly" terrorist attack on a church in southern Jordan on Friday that killed seven people and injured dozens.The Kingdom rejects “all terrorist acts that attempt to undermine the security and stability of Jordan,” a foreign ministry statement said.Saudi Arabia also extended its condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Jordan. The statement came as other Arab nations and countries around the world denounced Friday’s attack by gunmen on the church in Hammoud village in the Karak governorate.Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi offered his “deepest condolences and sympathy” to King Abdullah II and the people of Jordan. He described the shooting as a “treacherous terrorist attack” and said Egypt stands in solidarity with Jordan “in the face of this heinous incident and against all forms of violence and terrorism.” The US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz described the shooting as a "depraved and brutal attack on a house of worship."The European Union also condemned the "cruel attack” and extended its full support to the investigation by the Jordanian authorities.The Palestinian Presidency said the targeting of places of worship and innocent civilians is an “unacceptable crime that cannot be justified under any pretext.”Meanwhile, the UAE, another close ally of Jordan, reiterated its firm rejection of “all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.” The foreign ministry statement expressed its condolences to the families of the victims. Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi said the GCC offered its backing for all measures Jordan takes “to protect its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.” He said the GCC had a “firm and unwavering stance rejecting terrorism in all its forms.”There was also condemnation and support offered from Jordan's other neighbors Syria and Iraq. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein called his Jordanian counterpart and “affirmed Iraq’s solidarity with Jordan in the face of terrorism,” Hussein’s office said in a statement.The Syrian Arab Republic offered its full support to "Jordan, its leadership and people, in confronting anything that threatens its security, stability and national fabric."