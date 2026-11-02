RIYADH: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah condemned recent attacks by the Houthis in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia, and expressed Amman’s full support for all measures the Kingdom takes to confront threats to its security and the safety of its citizens and residents, and to protect its resources.

His comments came during a meeting in Riyadh on Monday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The royals also reviewed the longstanding relationship between their countries and peoples, and discussed their shared interest in expanding cooperation in various fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Hussein passed on greetings from Jordan’s King Abdullah to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and the crown prince, who in turn asked him to convey his greetings and those of King Salman to the Jordanian monarch.

Riyadh’s deputy governor, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, the Saudi foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and minister of state, Khalid Al-Issa, were also present at the meeting.

Jordanian officials in attendance included the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Majdi Al-Harasis, and the director of the crown prince’s office, Zaid Baqain.