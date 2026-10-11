A fire broke out at the airport after an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4: Coalition Forces

Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport ‌in ​the Eastern ​Province was also attacked ⁠on Sunday

RIYADH: A Pakistani national was killed and 11 other people injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said, as attacks on the Kingdom’s civil aviation facilities continued. The injured were immediately transferred to hospital for medical treatment, while authorities began assessing material damage caused by the attack, the authority said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency. A fire broke out at the airport after an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4, which serves passengers. Authorities responded to the scene, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said. The coalition also announced that air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the vicinity of the airport. Sunday’s strike was the fourth attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport in five days, attributed to the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen. The latest attack came a day after a missile strike killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, making Saturday’s assault the deadliest of the recent attacks. GACA also reported an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, in the Eastern Province, on Sunday evening. The authority said damage assessments and safety inspections of airport facilities were underway in coordination with the relevant authorities. The attacks mark a further escalation in the targeting of civil aviation facilities in Saudi Arabia, raising concerns over passenger safety and the security of critical infrastructure.