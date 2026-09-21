RAFHA: The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) captured striking astronomical views of the moon over Rafha governorate in the Northern Borders Region, as countries worldwide marked International Observe the Moon Night, an annual global initiative sponsored by NASA to raise awareness of lunar science.

AFAQ Society for Astronomy member Barjas Al-Fulaih told SPA the observation coincided with the moon nearing its first-quarter phase, when sunlight angles highlight surface details and cast long shadows across craters, mountains, and slopes, sharpening topographical contrast.

He added that the moon can be observed through various methods, from the naked eye and binoculars to telescopes and photography, with this phase — occurring days before the full moon — offering an excellent opportunity to study its surface features in detail.