Saudi vegetation center focuses on conservation, infrastructure and community partnerships

JEDDAH: National parks in the Makkah region are environmental and developmental assets, combining natural beauty and rich vegetation while creating opportunities for ecotourism and sustainable investment. The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification oversees the parks, protecting natural resources, rehabilitating sites, upgrading infrastructure and strengthening partnerships with the private sector and local communities. The region has several parks with diverse environmental features. Saiysad National Park in Taif has undergone facility upgrades, afforestation initiatives and wildlife releases to enhance biodiversity. Jabal Al-Qamar National Park in Khulais governorate spans more than 18 million sq. meters and features rock formations and diverse vegetation. Wadi Qudaid Park houses a research station studying plants, soil and water, combining environmental rehabilitation with scientific research. Jumum Eco-Park and Hali Wildlife Park in Al-Qunfudhah governorate have each seen about 90,000 trees planted. The parks attract investment in ecotourism and entertainment, create economic opportunities and support the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative and Saudi Vision 2030.