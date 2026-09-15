ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday voiced support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity after Israeli strikes killed 12 people, the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

The Israeli strikes on a southern Lebanese village came amid a new round of escalation between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group despite a truce reached more than two months ago.

They followed a statement by Israel’s military saying it is in “operational control” of the strategic Ali Taher hill that overlooks several villages as well as main roads to Nabatiyeh city.

Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, who has been on an official visit to Pakistan, met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, in Islamabad, the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

"FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," Dar's ministry said. "They also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest."

Lebanon and Israel in June signed a U.S.-mediated framework deal under which Israeli forces were to withdraw from southern Lebanon in exchange for the disarmament of Hezbollah, but little progress has been made in its implementation.

Hezbollah is not a party to the Lebanon-Israel talks and has said it will not give up its weapons in any area north of southern Lebanon’s Litani River. Israeli officials, meanwhile, have said they will not withdraw unless Hezbollah is disarmed throughout the country.

Dar and Al-Hajjar also discussed Pakistan-Lebanon relations and cooperation in various fields at Tuesday’s meeting.

"Minister Al-Hajjar appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability," the Pakistani foreign ministry said. "Both expressed desire to further expanding bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest."

Earlier in the day, the Lebanese interior minister and his Pakistani counterpart, Mohsin Naqvi, agreed to broaden security cooperation and strengthen institutional ties, including through intelligence-sharing and closer coordination between their ministries.

The agreements covered cooperation against terrorism, narcotics trafficking, illegal immigration, money laundering and cybercrime as well as police training, according to an official statement. Pakistan and Lebanon also signed a separate agreement on Monday providing a legal framework for convicted nationals to serve the remainder of their prison sentences in their home countries.