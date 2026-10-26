Prince Khalid bin Salman in attendance at meeting to discuss easing regional tensions, says deputy minister for public diplomacy

Iran, Makkah pact countries agreed to continue talks: Iranian state media

RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at a meeting between representatives of the countries of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement and Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday. The Saudi defense minister also held talks with the head of Turkish intelligence Ibrahim Kalin and the Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the gathering. Iranian officials and those from the Makkah pact countries agreed to continue talks after Monday's initial meeting, according to reports in Iranian state media. Pezeshkian affirmed Iran’s readiness “to take steps towards regional cooperation and the settlement of disputes.” The Iranian president called for “regional unity,” expressing his hope that “the presence of representatives of important and influential Islamic countries at this meeting will contribute to strengthening regional unity and cohesion.” The Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Mohsen Rezaei, was also in attendance.Rezaei told state television he had “very good talks,” adding: “I feel that a new atmosphere is forming in the region. I sensed a very positive atmosphere during the discussions between the officials.” Prince Khalid led the delegation to Tehran for the talks to help ease regional tensions, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister for public diplomacy said earlier on Monday. Krimly said the visit is part of ongoing efforts by the Makkah pact states to deescalate the current situation and encourage dialogue and diplomatic solutions. It also supports the mediation efforts undertaken by Qatar and Pakistan. The Saudi foreign Ministry also issued a statement, saying the defense minister’s visit to Tehran aims “to encourage dialogue and diplomatic solutions.” It also said the kingdom stresses the importance of opening “channels of negotiation to prevent a renewed military escalation in the region.” “The Kingdom reaffirms the pivotal role of the Makkah Agreement countries in maintaining security and stability in the region, and in working with all countries to ensure peace in the region and the world.”