KARACHI: Palestinian actor Ahmed Tobasi and other Arab artists remain scheduled for Karachi’s World Culture Festival this week, organizers said, despite withdrawals by a Palestinian group and UAE-based musicians amid an ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The third edition of the festival, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, with support from Sindh’s provincial government, will run from October 29 to November 22, featuring music, theater, dance, film and visual arts.

Organizers expect representation from more than 150 countries, with over 1,000 international artists and more than 500 Pakistani participants. The program shared with Arab News includes entries from the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Algeria and Morocco, although some planned appearances have been canceled.

“Some performances that were completely ready had to be canceled because of the war,” Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah told Arab News on Monday, referring to the conflict involving Iran, the US and the wider Middle East.

Shah said a Palestinian group expected to attend would no longer be coming. Some UAE-based musicians had also been unable to travel because of financial and employment difficulties, which he attributed to the war’s economic impact.

“Even recently, a musician who plays the oud was scheduled to come but his participation was canceled at the last moment,” he said.

Nevertheless, preparations for collaborations between Pakistani and international artists were continuing.

“We are also working on several other collaborations with international artists, particularly fusion projects,” Shah said.

The festival builds on earlier editions that brought international performers to Pakistan’s largest city, including artists from across the Middle East. Its inaugural edition in 2024 featured more than 400 artists from 40 countries, according to organizers at the time.

PALESTINIAN STORY ON STAGE

Tobasi, who performed at the festival in 2024, will return with “And Here I Am” on November 2, organizers confirmed.

Written by Hassan Abdulrazzak and directed by Zoe Lafferty, the production draws on Tobasi’s life in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, his imprisonment by Israel and his journey into theater.

Tobasi, a former artistic director of Jenin’s Freedom Theatre, is participating independently. Shah said Palestinian artists’ work reflected their personal experiences and struggles.

“Their performances reflect the challenges and circumstances they are facing in Palestine,” he said.

The festival program also lists concerts by Algeria’s Farah Baba Ammi on November 21 and Morocco’s Jaouad Elkaoukabi on November 15. Elkaoukabi’s participation is listed as supported by Morocco’s culture ministry.

The UAE section includes exhibitions by Faeze Mohammad, Petra Kaltenbach and Fatemah Houseyn from October 30 to November 2. Houseyn is also scheduled to give a live calligraphy demonstration on October 31.

“How to Kill Your Hunger?”, a short film listed as a joint Kuwait-Pakistan production, is scheduled for screening on October 31. The Qatar program features a DJ performance by LAHODA on November 21.

TRAINING LOCAL STUDENTS

Alongside performances and exhibitions, visiting professionals will help train local students.

French lighting designer and scenographer Philippe Amblard, who has already arrived in Karachi, said he accepted the invitation to share knowledge gained through more than 40 years of international touring.

“A stage is a stage. It’s like a beautiful box where you present something,” he told Arab News, emphasizing the importance of lighting and presentation for both established and lesser-known performers.

Amblard will work on international artists’ technical lighting requirements and train Arts Council students in lighting design, equipment and operations.

“I have things to teach, I think. That’s why I accepted,” he said.

He plans to teach at the Arts Council’s academy once or twice a week, depending on the schedule.

The festival will extend beyond the council’s premises, with larger program planned at Burns Garden and Baradari at Polo Ground. Shah previously announced that the opening event would take place at Burns Garden.

He has also said 85 percent of programs will have no admission charge although registration will be required.