Center promotes cooperation with cultural, academic institutions, museums, libraries

MADINAH: The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy is participating at the Kingdom’s pavilion at the Algiers International Book Fair, which is being held until Nov. 7. The center is showcasing its efforts to preserve and document Arabic calligraphy, develop its practices, nurture specialized talent, and expand its presence in cultural, educational and artistic fields. Based in Madinah, the center serves as a specialized platform for Arabic calligraphy and related arts. It integrates research, documentation, education, training and innovation, while supporting calligraphers and researchers and promoting calligraphy in art, design, architecture and contemporary creative industries. The center also promotes cooperation with cultural and academic institutions, museums and libraries worldwide through partnerships that encourage knowledge exchange and the documentation and digitization of collections and manuscripts. Its participation highlights the center’s commitment to promoting Saudi culture internationally, preserving and developing cultural heritage, and advancing Saudi Vision’s 2030 goals for cultural growth, the arts and international exchange.