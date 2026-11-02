KARACHI: Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan has arrived in Istanbul to attend a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) economic committee and hold talks with counterparts from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Khan’s ministry said on Monday, as Islamabad seeks to forge stronger economic partnerships with Muslim-majority states.

Khan is representing Pakistan at the 42nd session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC), the OIC’s main platform for economic cooperation among its member states. The committee, which meets annually, is chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The 42nd COMCEC session will be focusing on strengthening economic cooperation among OIC member states, promoting intra-OIC trade, enhancing private-sector engagement and developing effective trade financing mechanisms to boost exports.

Khan would attend ministerial sessions of COMCEC and hold bilateral meetings with his Turkish, Saudi and Egyptian counterparts to discuss strengthening trade relations, expanding market access and exploring new areas of economic cooperation.

“The minister’s participation reflects Pakistan’s commitment to expanding economic partnerships, strengthening regional trade connectivity and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation with OIC member countries,” Pakistan’s commerce ministry said in a statement.

The ministerial session, which runs from November 2 to 3, follows a preparatory meeting of senior officials that began in Istanbul on Oct. 30 to draft resolutions for adoption at the meeting.

Participants at the 42nd COMCEC session will be discussing trade, investment, agriculture, transport, tourism, finance, private sector development and poverty reduction, according to the OIC.

Khan’s visit comes as Pakistan tries to turn close political ties with Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt into stronger commercial links.