November may see heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Northern Borders, Qassim, Riyadh, Eastern Province, and Makkah

Regions including Tabuk, Jouf, Hail, Baha, Asir, and Najran are forecasted to receive moderate to heavy rainfall

JEDDAH: The National Center for Meteorology forecasts above-average rainfall across several regions of the Kingdom from November 2026 to January 2027, with precipitation ranging from moderate to very heavy, according to its climate outlook report. Average surface temperatures are also expected to be above normal across all regions. In November, the Northern Borders and parts of Qassim, Riyadh, Eastern Province and Makkah may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, potentially reaching extreme levels. Parts of Tabuk, Jouf, Hail, Baha, Asir and Najran are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, with some areas potentially experiencing very heavy precipitation. The outlook indicates that average surface temperatures are likely to remain above normal across all regions over the three-month period. The largest increases, reaching approximately 2 degrees Celsius, are expected in parts of the Asir, Najran and Riyadh regions.