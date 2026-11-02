RIYADH: The Kingdom’s aid agency KSrelief recently distributed 25,000 hot meals to vulnerable Palestinians in central and southern Gaza. The meals were prepared through KSrelief’s central kitchen, which produces approximately 25,000 hot meals daily for people affected by the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. Its operations cover preparation and distribution. The Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage serves as KSrelief’s implementing partner in Gaza, helping to coordinate the kitchen’s operations and the delivery of food. In May, a delegation from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs toured KSrelief’s facilities and aid distribution sites across the enclave as living conditions continued to deteriorate amid Israel’s ongoing war. During the visit, the delegation observed meal preparation, packaging, and distribution. It also visited food-basket distribution points and learned about the work involved in delivering assistance. In October 2025, KSrelief inaugurated the first phase of a desalination initiative designed to provide clean drinking water to about 300,000 people in Khan Younis and central Gaza. Representatives from the world body’s agencies, including the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, OCHA, UNICEF and the UNDP, attended the launch of the desalination project and praised its contribution to improving water and sanitation services in the enclave. KSrelief’s food assistance is a part of Saudi Arabia’s wider humanitarian response in Gaza. Since its establishment in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 168 projects in Palestine worth about $552 million, including 52 food security projects worth more than $110 million.