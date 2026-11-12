World’s largest open-weight model, 3 trillion parameters model, will be available in Saudi Arabia in December.

HUMAIN will own its entire stack; engineered, operated and built in the Kingdom.

RIYADH: HUMAIN CEO Tareq Amin announced on Wednesday that the company’s full AI stack would be available in December, ahead of the planned operational launch of HUMAIN+, an AI education and training platform, in the first quarter of 2027. Speaking at the HUMAIN+ announcement, Amin highlighted the significance of making the company’s full AI stack available in December: “Very few people understand the power that will be available in your hand, very few people.” “By December, mark my words … the world’s largest open-weight model, 3 trillion parameters model, will be available in Saudi (Arabia), nobody in the planet has this. “Sovereign infrastructure, deployed here, ready to be consumed by any builder, enterprise, government without any control claim that leaves the country,” Amin said. “The software stack is built by Saudis, the cloud inferencing is built by Saudis, infrastructure deployed, operated by Saudis, nobody has done this,” he added. “The complete stack, December 15, is not far away.” Amin said that HUMAIN’s “obsession” was to build the infrastructure needed to provide affordable computing power to entrepreneurs, startups and students. “But also you need a state of the art model,” he said. “So we are bringing a state-of-the-art model that is 88 percent less cost and token consumptions than available models outside of the country. “This is exciting because for the first time, HUMAIN owns the entire stack. We’re one of the few companies that could claim we are completely independent, resilient and sovereign on the approach that we have taken.” The model and infrastructure would come together in December, he said. “I want to offer the entire stack of HUMAIN that HUMAIN+ sits on top of, low-cost model, state-of-the-art frontier model, so people could actually leverage HUMAIN code to build their products, platforms and application. “All of this is coming together, 15 months of work to build all of these layers is, to me, nothing but a miracle of what this team has done,” he said. The announcements were made on Wednesday evening at HUMAIN’s offices in Majdoul Tower, where members of the press, AI experts and prospective HUMAIN+ participants gathered. The unveiling of HUMAIN+ included a ribbon-cutting ceremony inaugurating its learning center, which combines practical AI education with digital content and immersive experiences. Unlike traditional educational programs, HUMAIN+ offers applied AI education through role-based learning, sector-specific labs, hands-on product development and competency-based assessments to help organizations move beyond experimentation toward practical adoption and deployment of AI. The Riyadh campus of HUMAIN+ is designed to accommodate about 1,500 learner places annually, supported by GPU-backed Builder Labs and dedicated spaces for demonstrations and project showcases. Amin commended the “tireless effort of a lot of Saudi product engineers, researchers and developers to build a foundation of this company. “We are the only company in this region that decided that we will not buy software from anybody. The journey of creating products exposed (the) fundamental foundation that there is actually great talent in Saudi. With empowerment, support, they could do amazing things.” Amin told Arab News that about a year ago, he had publicly expressed dissatisfaction with existing training methods. “And the idea came to my mind: What if we create the Netflix of AI? And this is the inception of what we call HUMAIN+. It’s an immersive platform that is both available for content consumption, for physical as well as virtual.” To develop HUMAIN+, HUMAIN partnered with VUZ, a Riyadh-founded technology company specializing in patented 360-degree video technology, to explore new ways of delivering educational and immersive content. The partnership aims to make practical AI education more engaging, accessible and connected to real-world applications. Through the program, participants will practice identifying challenges, designing use cases, building prototypes, validating solutions and demonstrating results while working with AI models and infrastructure. VUZ Founder and CEO Khaled Zaatarah told Arab News: “This is a great partnership and a long-term strategic partnership between VUZ and HUMAIN, launching HUMAIN+, which is a one-of-a-kind immersive streaming learning platform to upskill millions of people from the region, and globally. “Our ambitions are really big, to really educate students to leaders, everyone, to learn about AI and to learn everything around AI as well,” he explained. Zaatarah said that the platform would offer resources and lessons for learners, ranging from students to executives, with sector-specific lesson plans. “This is a combination between immersive, interactive and live, where users can learn in their way of how they want to learn, by actually getting engaged and immersed at the same time,” he said. HUMAIN+ will combine several of the company’s products, including HUMAIN Voice and HUMAIN Create. Its four learning journeys will address leadership, non-technical professionals, technical talent and students, with pathways ranging from AI strategy, governance and productivity to product development, agentic AI, security and infrastructure operations. Sector-specific labs will connect learning directly to real-world challenges across government, finance, healthcare, energy and industry, education, tourism, logistics and supply chain, legal and compliance, human resources, and sport.