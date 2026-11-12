If I see a luscious dessert featured on TikTok, I must try it — even if it’s at the other end of the city. This time it was Oh My Toast in Jeddah’s Al-Basateen district. After a good 50-minute drive — diligently following the location on Google maps — my husband and I reached our destination. Navigating the alleys, we wondered if we were in the wrong area as we found ourselves in an upscale neighborhood rather than a commercial district. But never the type to give up on dessert, we followed the map and found the location exactly as per the address given in their Instagram bio, @ohmytoast.sa. To our surprise, Oh My Toast was a food truck on the threshold of an enormous house. The gates were open, with numerous cars parked outside, and there was a decent crowd of people streaming in and out. Realizing there was no dine-in option, we parked and went to place our order. The menu is short and simple: Japanese toast with three types of fillings — creme brulee, mango and berry. For drinks, there is a coffee of the day option and V60. We ordered all three toasts and V60. I haven’t ever had Japanese toast before so I have nothing to compare it with or can vouch for its authenticity, but these calorie-dense portions were phenomenal. The exterior was nice, golden and crisp with smooth, lip-smacking cream, and the flavors stood out perfectly in each. My favorite was the mango. A cold V60 is my go-to in every restaurant. I enjoy the bitter taste of the coffee, with subtle underlying flavor notes. The V60 at my Oh My Toast was simply incredible, with an underlying flavor that I think was like honey. Whatever it was, I could have easily gone back for a second cup if it had not been late at night. The order is brought to your car and the service is efficient, judging by the constant stream of customers. The pricing is reasonable and the young, small staff of three were amiable and sweet. Would I drive this far for it again? Maybe not. Would I try it again if I were in the area? Definitely. Should you try it at least once? Of course.