ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity is “absolute and non-negotiable,” a Pakistani military spokesman said on Wednesday.

The statement came amid ongoing attacks against the Kingdom by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, with drones and missiles targeting energy, aviation and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom. On Thursday, two ballistic missiles were destroyed over Makkah, the Saudi Civil Defense said.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a bilateral defense agreement in Sept. last year, followed by the signing of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye on Aug. 7. Both agreements treat attack against one member as an attack against all.

In an interview with Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Pakistani military spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stressed his country’s readiness to take all necessary defensive measures to defend the Kingdom considering the current circumstances.

“The security of Saudi Arabia and the Two Holy Mosques is a top, non-negotiable priority,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying.

“Islamabad will continue to provide any required support for defensive purposes, whether in terms of military personnel, military capabilities, training, or logistical assistance.”

Regarding Pakistani forces and military capabilities in Saudi Arabia, Chaudhry revealed that Pakistani troops were already present in the Kingdom, operating in various capacities with their primary missions consisting of defensive support, exercises, and maneuvers, according to the report.

He said the transition to practical implementation of the Makkah Alliance obligations followed the recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, which have raised “deep concern” in Pakistan. The military spokesman reiterated Islamabad’s strong condemnation of the strikes on airports, cities, and civilian and economic infrastructure, describing them as a direct threat to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and regional stability.

About talks with Iran, he explained that the meeting between representatives of the Makkah Joint Defense Alliance and Iran, held in Tehran on Oct. 26, aimed to establish a “framework for de-escalation and enhance regional cooperation.”

Chaudhry noted that the participation of Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir in the meeting, along with his visit to Tehran days earlier, underscored Pakistan’s commitment to promoting dialogue and peaceful settlement of regional disputes.

The participants had agreed to “continue dialogue to enhance cooperation among the four countries and contribute to achieving peace and stability in the region,” without disclosing any other specific agreements.