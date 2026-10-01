The attack caused a transformer to go out of service without affecting the overall electrical grid, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said

RIYADH: Houthis in Yemen carried out a drone attack on the Taiba power distribution station in Madinah on Tuesday morning, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said. An investigation found that the Houthi militia planned and executed the “cowardly terrorist act,” coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said. Authorities carried out an operational review and studied the drone debris to prove the source of the attack. The strike caused a transformer to go out of service but did not affect the overall electrical grid, Al-Maliki said. He said the attack targeted a "civilian facility that provides electrical services to the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah” and was an extension of the militia’s pattern of attempting to target the Two Holy Mosques. The attacks are also a deliberate attempt to provoke the feelings of millions of Muslims worldwide, he said. The Houthis have also tried to attack Makkah, launching a drone toward the holy city that was intercepted last month. Al-Maliki said the coalition continued to take measures to deter the militia and guarantee the protection of the Two Holy Mosques and the safety of their visitors.