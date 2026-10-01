ISLAMABAD: Samuel Masih arrived at a petrol station in Pakistan’s capital expecting cheaper fuel under a government relief scheme. Instead, a vehicle already registered against his national identity card prevented him from signing up.

His experience illustrates a hurdle facing some applicants as Pakistan tries to cushion lower-income motorists from rising fuel costs. Visits by Arab News to 10 petrol stations in Islamabad and neighboring Rawalpindi found customers receiving relief alongside others struggling with registration errors, documentation requirements and uncertainty over how to resolve them.

The subsidy was introduced amid fuel-price increases linked to the US-Iran war. Disruption to Gulf energy supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage connecting the Gulf to the open sea, has kept pressure on international fuel prices, passing higher costs to consumers in importing countries such as Pakistan.

“When I arrived, I learned that another vehicle is already registered on my CNIC number,” Masih, a government employee, told Arab News. “After coming here I found this out. So, my registration couldn’t be done.”

Masih said he planned to visit the local district administration to seek help. He was unaware of the government’s facility for submitting complaints through its online app.

The scheme provides motorcycle and rickshaw users with a weekly relief token worth Rs500 ($1.80). Owners of eligible small cars with engines of up to 800cc receive a discount of Rs100 ($0.36) per liter on up to 10 liters every 10 days.

The government revised the motorcycle and rickshaw arrangement after initial feedback, removing a requirement to redeem relief against five liters at once so that people buying smaller quantities could benefit.

Information Technology Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said on Sept. 25 that 5.91 million people had registered, 6.18 million tokens had been generated and 4.79 million redeemed. Token redemptions count transactions, rather than necessarily representing separate beneficiaries.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik has put monthly spending on the program at between Rs35 billion and Rs40 billion ($125 million–$143 million).

REGISTERING FOR RELIEF

Applicants submit their national identity card number and vehicle details by text message to the government’s 9771 service. Once registered, they obtain a token that participating petrol stations verify before providing the relief.

Pump workers interviewed by Arab News said uptake was growing, but some customers needed assistance and others encountered errors staff could not explain.

“On a daily basis, around 180 to 190 people come within 24 hours,” said Waleed Abdullah, a petrol station employee in Islamabad, adding that staff helped customers unfamiliar with the process.

“For those whose registration is successful, they receive a petrol token immediately.”

Others continued to face problems.

“And there are some people whose registration fails, showing issues like ‘Registration Failed’ or ‘Province Code Error,’ or something like that. We don’t really know why this happens,” Abdullah said.

Abrar Hussain, a government employee, said repeated attempts had failed despite checking his vehicle details and the code identifying its province of registration.

“I have tried a lot… but it keeps failing. They say that my registration has failed, and the reason given is to check the vehicle number and the province code. I keep doing that repeatedly, but it’s not working.”

The experiences at the stations visited do not establish how widespread registration failures are nationally. The Information Technology Ministry did not respond to Arab News questions about the reported problems or further measures to address them.

Authorities have announced steps to improve delivery, including allowing stations without Internet connectivity to redeem tokens through text messages and monitoring reimbursement payments to dealers.

Raja Waseem, vice chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, said the broader system was functioning.

“Petrol pumps across Pakistan are part of the process and are facilitating low-income commuters in availing themselves of the announced benefit. This is a good scheme and is working successfully,” he said.

Some motorists also reported straightforward access. Muhammad Mushtaq, a taxi driver, said he received a 10-liter fuel allowance after submitting his details by text message.

“Given the current economic conditions, even saving 100 rupees is a big deal,” he added.

Muhammad Mohsin, a cushion maker, learned about the scheme from another person and visited a petrol station where staff helped him register.

“I got Rs500 off, valid for five days,” he said with a smile. “Well, at least it offers some relief to a person.”