The seven-month program combines design principles with practical training in traditional crafts.

ALULA: Madrasat Addeera in AlUla governorate has opened applications for its vocational training program, focusing on young women interested in design and handicrafts. The program will develop women’s skills and equip them to produce craft products inspired by AlUla’s natural environment and cultural identity. Applications will remain open until Nov. 12. The seven-month program combines design principles with practical training in traditional crafts, using local materials and patterns inspired by nature. It prepares trainees to move on to design and production studios, develop made-to-order handicraft products, and create customized corporate gifts. Established as the first girls’ school in AlUla, Madrasat Addeera has been transformed since 2019 into a creative center and an educational and cultural hub for the governorate’s residents. It seeks to revive traditional crafts and historical arts and attract international expertise as the region’s first arts and design center.