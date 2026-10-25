Saudi citizen and Asian expatriate were injured in Khamis Mushayt and Ahad Rafidah

3 residential buildings and 7 vehicles sustained damage

RIYADH: Debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis injured two people and damaged homes and vehicles in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, authorities said. A Saudi citizen and an Asian expatriate resident were injured when debris fell in Khamis Mushayt and Ahad Rafidah, a Saudi Civil Defense spokesperson said. Three residential buildings and seven vehicles were damaged. The incident followed similar interceptions Saturday, when debris from two Houthi ballistic missiles fell at several locations in western Saudi Arabia, including near the holy city of Makkah. Some debris landed in Wadi Al-Mughammas, about 20 km from Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, the spokesperson said. Debris also fell in Jeddah’s Al-Nuzha neighborhood, Wadi Jalil in Taif and Masturah in Rabigh governorate. Civil Defense did not report any casualties or provide details of damage from Saturday’s interceptions.The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed two drones and a ballistic missile that were launched toward Riyadh, and a cruise missile toward ⁠the southern city of ⁠Khamis Mushayt. It later said it intercepted 10 ballistic missiles fired toward southern Saudi Arabia. The Iran-backed Houthi militia has ramped up attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, targeting airports, energy infrastructure and civilian sites, even launching attacks toward two of Islam’s most important sites in Makkah and Madinah.