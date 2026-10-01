RIYADH: The official spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said the Houthis targeted the Taiba power distribution station in Madinah on Tuesday morning. Major General Turki Al-Maliki said an investigation into the incident and findings by authorities have proven the involvement of the Houthi militia in planning and executing the “cowardly terrorist act,” verified through operational review and debris from the drone used. Al-Malki explained that the attack caused a transformer to go out of service without affecting the overall electrical grid. He added that “this cowardly terrorist act targeting a civilian facility that provides electrical services to the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah” comes as an extension of the militia’s pattern of attempting to target the Two Holy Mosques. It is also a continued and deliberate attempt to provoke the feelings of millions of Muslims worldwide, he said. The Houthis have also tried to attack Makkah, launching a drone toward the holy city that was intercepted last month. Al-Maliki affirmed the coalition’s continued implementation of measures ensuring deterrence against the militia and guaranteeing the protection of the Two Holy Mosques and the safety of their visitors.