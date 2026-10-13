Ballistic missile launched by Houthi militia toward Riyadh was destroyed on Monday

RIYADH: The Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen destroyed three drones north of Riyadh on Tuesday. Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, the spokesman for the coalition, confirmed on X the interception and destruction of the three drones. A ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Riyadh on Monday was intercepted and destroyed. Meanwhile, the coalition issued a warning on Tuesday for civilians to evacuate a site in Sanaa ahead of a targeted operation. Al-Maliki said: “The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition requests civilians to evacuate the site of the Yemeni Oil Company’s Al-Sabah Central Fuel Station in Sanaa, in accordance with an illustrative map of the location, for their own safety.” The Houthis have been attacking several airports ‌and oil facilities in the Kingdom in recent days. Houthi strikes killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 300 at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday. Four people died in earlier attacks on Wednesday and Thursday, and another was killed on Sunday.KKIA has issued an advisory informing passengers to contact their airlines directly to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport. Many flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah have been cancelled until Oct. 17. Air India posted on X: “In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until Oct. 17. We are closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations. Affected guests are being offered a full refund on cancellation.” Saquib Hamza, an account manager in Riyadh who was traveling to Dubai on Thursday for a business meeting, told Arab News: “I received a message from Saudi Airlines today that the flight has been cancelled. My tickets are on auto cancellation and I have been offered a full refund on the account.”