Erdogan offers condolences to crown prince over those killed in attacks, prays for mercy for the dead, speedy recovery for the injured

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, during which Ankara condemned Houthi attacks against the Kingdom and expressed its support for Riyadh. Erdogan offered his condolences to the crown prince over those killed in the attacks, praying for mercy for the dead and a speedy recovery for the injured, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The Turkish president also affirmed his country’s full support for Saudi Arabia and its measures to safeguard its security and enhance stability. Houthi strikes killed 13 people and wounded hundreds at King Khalid International Airport on Saturday. Four people died in earlier attacks on Wednesday and Thursday, and another was killed on Sunday.