ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army on Tuesday successfully test-fired the Fatah-2 extended-range (ER) hypersonic missile, the Pakistani military said, adding that it would enhance army’s “reach and capability of engaging deep targets.”

The Fatah missile series forms part of Pakistan’s indigenous missile development program intended to improve operational readiness and precision engagement capability.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said on Tuesday the Fatah-2 ER weapon system is equipped with advanced navigation and state-of-the-art avionics.

“It is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating enemy’s Missile Defense Systems due to its unique trajectory and maneuverability features,” the ISPR said.

“Fatah-2 ER with its extended range will further enhance Army’s reach and capability of engaging deep targets.”

Tuesday’s launch was witnessed by the Army Rocket Force Command (ARFC) commander, senior officers, scientists and engineers, according to the ISPR. The ARFC commander appreciated the dedication and technical prowess of scientists and engineers.

Announced in Aug. 2025, Pakistan’s Rocket Force Command is aimed at improving operational readiness and coordination in conventional missile warfare, while nuclear-capable systems remain under the separate National Strategic Command.

The ARFC is seen by many as part of Islamabad’s effort to strengthen conventional deterrence amid regional security tensions, particularly the brief but bruising war with India in May 2025.

Last week, Pakistan conducted a successful test launch of an extended version of another indigenously developed cruise missile, Fatah-4, with the military saying the test validated its “improved accuracy.”